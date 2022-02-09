The Evening Before Her Ex’s Wedding He Told Her He Couldn’t Go Through With Getting Married Before Vanishing And Ghosting His Bride

A woman used to be in a relationship with her ex, named Julian, and together they have one 7-year-old son.

Julian met another woman after their relationship ended, and his wedding to this new woman was supposed to have been a week ago, but then he did something pretty wild.

Julian was having a destination wedding, so she made sure to fly there along with their son to attend the wedding.

The evening before her ex was supposed to get married, he showed up at her hotel room, and he was behaving pretty weirdly.

Their son went to bed, and Julian wondered if he might be able to speak with her about something.

She agreed to talk to him, and he dropped a bombshell on her; there was no way he could go through with the wedding.

He felt his life was one big facade. He figured it would be possible for him to live his life with his new wife like this, but then he realized that wasn’t possible.

The following morning, Julian vanished, and he ghosted his bride.

“The wedding was canceled and everybody was shocked because Julian isn’t the type of person anyone would expect this from,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.