This Dog Jumped Off An Overpass, Falling 20 Feet To The Concrete Below, And Somehow Survived

Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Humane Society, also known as KHS, is a wonderful nonprofit organization that helps to save many animals every single year.

One of the latest animals to be under their care is a St. Bernard mix they have decided to name Ludwig van Beethoven, and it’s a miracle that Ludwig survived his latest ordeal.

Last Saturday, two people named Griffin and Abigail McGreevy were headed over to their bakery that they both own.

As they made their journey through the busy traffic that morning, they saw a dog sprinting across the interstate.

“The McGreevy’s, along with other local animal lovers, were absolutely horrified at what they were witnessing and tried to corral the large dog to safety when the unthinkable happened,” the Kentucky Humane Society explained in a Facebook post.

“Scared and panicked, the dog leaped over the side of the interstate and fell off the 20-foot overpass before hitting the sidewalk below.”

“Onlookers watched in horror as the dog came flying towards the ground and upon impact with the sidewalk, the McGreevy’s quickly ran to see if the dog was still alive.”

Miraculously, Ludwig van Beethoven was still alive after falling so far onto the hard ground below. The McGreevy’s and other kind bystanders tried to keep Ludwig van Beethoven calm as they called Louisville Metro Animal Services for help.

Kentucky Humane Society; pictured above is Ludwig van Beethoven

