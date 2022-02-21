This Guy Left A Terrible Restaurant Review After Forgetting His Coat There And The Owner Had The Best Reply To Him

An Australian man and his wife visited Sligo, a small town in Ireland. While there, they dined at a restaurant called Eala Bhan, managed by local entrepreneur Anthony Gray.

Unfortunately, the man in question left his windbreaker jacket with his glasses in the pocket at Gray’s restaurant. He asked that his possessions be mailed back to him at his expense, and the manager agreed.

However, when the couple had yet to receive the jacket just a week later, they wrote a nasty review on Gray’s restaurant Trip Advisor page.

They wrote, “The food was quite reasonable, however, we were extremely disappointed to find that the operator lacked integrity.”

This confusing review got even more invested in its storyline, stating, “We only discovered this when we arrived at our next destination, so rang and spoke to the Restaurant Manager (Anthony Gray) who confirmed that the jacket was with them. Based on his agreement to forward the jacket to me, I e-mailed details of my Credit Card to cover all costs to return the garment to me.”

However, as we know, the jacket had not made it back to Australia quickly enough for the man’s liking.

So, he decided to slander Gray’s integrity online and potentially damaged his business.

But Anthony Gray didn’t let the disgruntled Australian have the last laugh; he wrote a lengthy response in the post’s comment section describing his surprise to find the review and sarcastically suggested changes he might have made to his own behavior.

“I should have done a Joe ninety on it and hot-tailed it up to the local post office and made your jacket a priority, but unfortunately these things don’t always happen the way you may have planned.”

