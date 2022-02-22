This Guy Told His Girlfriend That He Cares More About The Gym Than He Does About Her Or Her Toddler Daughter

A 32-year-old man is currently in a relationship with his 29-year-old girlfriend, though their relationship might not be lasting for much longer in light of something he recently said to her.

He’s been with his girlfriend for a year and a half, and his girlfriend has a 4-year-old daughter that he says is quite cute.

He’s getting more serious with his girlfriend, and because of that, he essentially lives with her since he spends all of his free time at her place.

He has an interesting schedule for his job, and he works between the hours of 4:30 in the afternoon to 2:30 in the morning.

After he gets home from work in the early hours of the morning, he gets to sleep at around 4 a.m.

He sleeps until about noon every day, and during his time off from work he goes to the gym for 2 hours.

Working out is his favorite thing to do, and he thinks it is a “responsibility” for him to look good and be in shape.

Going to the gym wasn’t something that bothered his girlfriend until he began pretty much living with her.

The past few times that he has gone to the gym, his girlfriend has made comments to him about how he only cares about himself and that her daughter can’t comprehend why he isn’t spending his free time with them.

