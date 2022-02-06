This Rescue Dog Who Nearly Was Put Down Escaped On A Family Vacation And After Being Missing For More Than 7 Months He Was Found 80 Miles Away

Teddy is an incredibly resilient dog whose forever family has stuck with him through trauma and separation.

They first saw Teddy’s photo online and found out that his shelter planned to euthanize him the next day.

His previous owners had surrendered him after a terrible dog attack left him in need of two shoulder surgeries and on a long road to recovery.

But this family fell in love with his “sweet sad eyes,” as they describe them. So they immediately flew from D.C. to Los Angeles to give this pup a second chance at life.

Once Teddy began adjusting to his new home, the family hoped that he’d be a long-term loving member of the family. And he was, until a trip to Pennsylvania changed everything.

While enjoying new surroundings on a family trip, Teddy got out through a hole in the fence and quickly got lost. The family was devastated but never stopped searching for him.

After seven long months and the involvement of state troupers, friends, family, and several rescue agencies, a miracle happened; Nicole, from Buddha Rescue, managed to get ahold of Teddy, who was scared and injured, but alive.

“He traveled nearly 80 miles, survived the elements – through the summer heat, the rain, the bitter cold, the snow,” his owners shared in their GoFundMe post.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Teddy

