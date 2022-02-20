This Sweet Pug Was Rescued From A Puppy Smuggler And Now He Is Balancing Between Life And Death With Severe Pneumonia

Palmetto, Georgia. Major Fritz, a loveable family pug, is irreplaceable. Four years ago, this young family adopted a dog after hearing about an awful situation that left 30 dogs homeless.

Major Fritz and his mother and siblings were part of a pet seizure from a puppy smuggling operation.

He was recovered by the humane society and adopted out to this loving family that regard him as a member of the family, not just a loyal pet.

Unfortunately, Major Fritz is fighting for his life. “After 24 hours of being ill and going back and forth to the local vet, we saw Major Fritz’s health rapidly declining…we rushed him to the emergency veterinarian ER, where they immediately took him in for procedures and diagnosed him with pneumonia,” says his adoring human mom. He is in critical condition.

“Major Fritz is a fighter and a lover. He has survived that horrific experience (before being rescued), and we believe he can survive this too!”

He has been by this family’s side through many difficult times. While he has grown, so have they, and they won’t be giving up on him any time soon.

They intend on helping Major Fritz to survive and thrive, but the costs of medical care are exorbitant, and the family is requesting donations to pay his medical bills. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help get Major Fritz the care he deserves.

Although Major Fritz was adopted four years ago, puppy smuggling has increased due to a surge in demand for puppies during the last 18 to 24 months of the Coronavirus lockdowns.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Major Fritz

