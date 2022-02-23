This TikToker Unknowingly Picked Up One Of The Most Dangerous Sea Creatures

An Australian woman recently frightened the TikTok community after posting a video of her picking up one of the most dangerous sea creatures.

While the TikToker @Katapillah cradled what appeared to be a tiny and adorable-looking octopus in the palm of her hand, many viewers pointed out that the animal was a blue-ringed octopus.

Blue-ringed octopi are Pacific Ocean natives found in shallow tide pools– exactly where the TikToker filmed herself wading through the water.

If the octopi are not feeding or mating, they often hide in small spaces– including shells and debris. If you encounter a blue-ringed octopus that is freely roaming, though, your life may be in danger.

If the octopus senses a threat, bright blue rings will appear all over its body. Unsurprisingly, this is how the species garnered its name.

What is shocking, though, is the strength of their venom. According to the organization Ocean Conservancy, “Blue-ringed octopi venom is one thousand times more powerful than cyanide, and this golf-ball-sized powerhouse packs enough venom to kill twenty-six humans within minutes. It’s no surprise that this species is recognized as one of the most dangerous animals in the ocean.”

If bitten by this octopus, nerve signals will first become blocked throughout your body. These blocked nerve signals result in muscle numbness, along with possible vision loss, nausea, loss of senses, and loss of motor skills.

“Ultimately, it will cause muscle paralysis– including the muscles needed for humans to breathe, which leads to respiratory arrest,” the organization said.

TikTok; pictured above is the dangerous sea creature that seems harmless

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.