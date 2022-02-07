This Uber Driver Found Out Her Hinge Match Was Cheating After She Picked Him Up With Another Girl

While driving for Uber, you never know who you might encounter. Some Uber drivers tell frightening tales of picking up creepy men or just being in downright uncomfortable situations.

Still, this TikToker named Jen broke the internet after sharing her outrageous story– she picked up her unofficial boyfriend while he was with another woman.

A few days ago, Jen posted a TikTok describing the situation on her account @jword444.

“When you decide to stay in on a Friday, drive for Uber, and your man gets in the back seat with another girl,” she captioned the video.

While a viral TikTok sound played in the background, Jen pretended to be driving before turning around and screaming in shock.

This video gained over three million views and over five hundred thousand likes in under a week. Of course, the TikTok community was dying for more information.

Jen posted an entire three-part “story time” to answer all of her follower’s burning questions.

“This guy and I were not officially dating, but we met on Hinge, and things were going well,” Jen clarified in part one of her story time. After the pair hit it off, Jen was invited to meet his friends at a birthday party.

TikTok; pictured above is Jen

