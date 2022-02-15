Why Does This Dog House Cost As Much As A Real House? Well, It Got Hit With A Meteorite

$200,000 to $300,000 can comfortably buy you a real house in many parts of America, or it could buy you a literal dog house.

If you’re wondering what’s so special about this specific dog house and why it costs so much, well, let me fill you in on the details: it got hit with a meteorite.

This dog house used to sit in a Costa Rican city called Aguas Zarcas, and it used to belong to a German Shephard by the name of Roky.

“On April 23, 2019 at 9:07 p.m., a German Shephard named Roky experienced quite a fright,” Christie’s explained on the listing for Roky’s dog house, which is now known as The Aguas Zarcas Dog House.

“A meteorite, part of a shower of exotic stone meteorites loaded with organic compounds (see lots 26 and 31), crashed through his doghouse, barely missing him.”

“The formal coordinates of Roky’s home, 10°24’9.35″N 84°21’51.26″W, are now forever part of the scientific literature.”

“Aguas Zarcas meteorites are the same type as Murchison, among the most researched meteorites of all time (see lot 26).”

“These samples not only contain tens of thousands of prebiotics, including amino acids, but also pre-solar grains ranging up to twice the age of the solar system.”

Christie’s; pictured above is Roky’s house, which is called The Aguas Zarcas Dog House

