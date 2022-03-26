Everyone Thinks It’s Strange That She And Her Boyfriend Live Together, Yet Sleep In Different Places

This 24-year-old woman has been getting negative feedback from her family about her boyfriend’s sleeping arrangement in their apartment.

So she turned to the Reddit community to ask a common question; is what they’re doing weird or somehow wrong?

The couple has been together for four years and lived together for two. However, after a year of trying to share the same bed, they realized that it didn’t work well.

She needed silence and darkness to get a good night’s sleep. She clarified in her post, “I have black-out curtains and a sleep mask and everything.”

But her boyfriend sleeps with the TV on and enjoys the light and sound. So they’ve tried sleeping with him using headphones and sleeping without the TV, but in either case, one of them had a restless night and a long workday ahead of them each morning.

So she and her boyfriend decided he should sleep on their super comfortable couch with a pillow and blanket, and so far, the arrangement has worked out perfectly for both of them.

Plus, they plan to move into a two-bedroom apartment in a few months so that her boyfriend can have a whole room to himself.

However, outside judgment from her sisters and friends has made her doubt whether their unusual situation is a bad sign or just their own version of a cohabitating relationship.

Reddit users weighed in on the situation, sharing their own experiences living with a partner. Some even had the same arrangement as the writer; “Me and my girl do the same thing for the same reasons! Don’t listen to the haters, at the end of the day it’s your relationship and whatever works for both of you is perfect.”

