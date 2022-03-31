He And His Girlfriend Got Robbed, And He’s Blaming It All On Her

A 23-year-old man is dating his girlfriend, who also happens to be 23, and they live together in a very tiny town.

To give you an idea of how tiny their town actually is, where they live is the kind of place where all the residents know one another, and nobody is a stranger.

A week ago, he left town to spend time with his mom and dad, and his girlfriend stayed home alone at their house.

His girlfriend did have their dog with her, but other than that, she was all by herself. One morning while he was gone, his girlfriend got up to take their dog outside for a walk.

“…When she did, a man we’d never seen put his head over the wall we share with our neighbors and asked if my girlfriend was going out that day because he was doing roofing work on the house next door and didn’t want the noise to bother her,” he explained.

“An obvious red flag to me, but not to my girlfriend, who decided to tell him her plans for the day, which included going out.”

“She went out (with the dog) and came back to the house having been robbed. There weren’t loads taken, but my laptop was among the things that were.”

As soon as his girlfriend came home to discover that some of their personal belongings had been stolen right out of their house, she quickly called him up.

She was extremely upset over the phone, and he wanted to know who she thought robbed their house.

