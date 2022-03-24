He Flew Close To 30 Hours With His Wife And Children So They Could Go To His Sister-In-Law’s Wedding, But Then His Sister-In-Law Refused To Let Them Attend Since She Was Afraid Of Being Upstaged

A married man has never had the easiest time with his in-laws, due to the fact that he’s white and his wife is from India.

As soon as he got married to his wife, he rocked the boat with her parents. Her mom and dad have just never approved of the mixing of their cultures or their marriage in itself.

He’s spent 10 years trying to overcome the obstacle of his in-laws, and the biggest difference in improving those relationships has been his sister-in-law.

His sister-in-law always supported him and his wife, as well as tried to get his in-laws to get along with them all better.

His sister-in-law has done a lot for him and his wife, and in return, they have both really gone out of their way for her.

“We sponsored her and got her long-term visa to go in and out of the US, and supported her when she met someone here,” he explained about his sister-in-law.

“She lived with us for months each time she visited, we took her on vacations, never asked her to help out, paid for everything, and supported all her decisions.”

“Fast forward to this past year… She and her fiancé getting married in India. We planned to go with our kids, even discussing with her right there.”

While talking with his sister-in-law about their plans to attend her wedding, she did subtly suggest that their attendance at her wedding might make some of their “conservative” loved ones uncomfortable because he’s white.

