He Refused To Bake His Obese Younger Sister A Cake For Her Birthday

A 21-year-old man adores doing things in the kitchen like baking and cooking. His mom was the one who taught him how to bake and cook, and when they did this together it really was their “bonding” time.

His mom really was one wonderful baker, and his mom always made different kinds of desserts for their family.

A year ago, his mom sadly passed away at 57-years-old from “complications related to her obesity.”

Now that his mom is gone, he’s the one who mostly cooks for their family if he is home from college. If he’s not home to cook, his dad will simply buy fast food for his sisters or his dad will purchase dinners that can be heated up in the microwave.

One of his sisters is going to be celebrating her 18th birthday soon, and he planned to go back home to see her.

“This is the first birthday without my mom and I’m expected to make my sister’s favorite cake,” he explained.

“The only issue with this is that I feel very uncomfortable doing this for her. My sister is turning 19 and she’s 370lbs.”

“Objectively speaking, unless she was 6’3 and some type of powerlifter, she would be considered unhealthy.”

After their mom passed away, he’s done his best to convince his little sister to be more healthy with her eating habits, as he’s scared for her.

