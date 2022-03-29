Her Fiancé Thinks She Should Give Up Her Dream Wedding And Get Married At The Courthouse So They Can Afford To Buy A House

Whether you are buying a house or getting married, both situations have the ability to drain your finances. However, which experience comes first?

Of course, when the realization of commitment sets in, we want to purchase a house. More space is desired, and having a place to call our own is a significant accomplishment.

Although, what if you are still in your early 20s living in an apartment? Should an engagement lead to buying a home? Or waiting around until the housing market has your approval?

After 7 1/2 years of dating her boyfriend, a 24-year-old woman was excited to finally be engaged.

Her boyfriend had been waiting to propose to her until family drama with his parents died down, as he wanted to be on civil terms with his parents so they would attend the wedding.

Unfortunately, the family drama continued to be an issue, and they could not reconcile.

He decided to move on with the proposal anyway, and they both chose a big wedding as the route they wanted to take.

That is until he randomly decided we wanted a courthouse wedding instead.

Knowing that a big wedding was ideal for her, she tried to convince him to continue on this path. Her father works at a private golf course, allowing them to get an outstanding deal on the venue and even a discount on food and drinks. The course even lifted the minimum party number count.

