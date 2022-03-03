Her Friend Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid But Then Kicked Her Out Of The Wedding Party For Being Too Attractive

One young woman was invited to be a bridesmaid in her friend’s wedding that’s happening in a month, but now that’s no longer happening.

She met this friend of hers more than a decade ago, and they spent high school and college with one another.

She has been through so much with her friend, and she even was with her friend on the evening her friend met the man she will be marrying.

This past weekend, she met up with her friend and the other woman her friend invited to be bridesmaids so they could go through getting a trial run of makeup and hair for the wedding.

“When we got there, my friend told me that I would be last in the lineup and it’s possible the consultants would run out of time, so I should be prepared to do my own hair and make-up if need be,” she explained.

“I thought that was odd but agreed. Then, during my time with the consultants, my friend was critical of their suggestions in a way she had not been with the other girls.”

“She twice told one consultant not to use much makeup on me, and told the other that she wanted my hair to look just “simple and flat.”

Anytime she tried to make a recommendation, her friend did not want to hear what she had to say, yet her friend was all ears when the other bridesmaids made their opinions known.

She sat there and watched as every other woman got to have a “full glam” look, while she was excluded from the same level of hair and makeup.

