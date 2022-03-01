Her Sister Is Pretending That Her Fiancé Is The Father Of Her Nephew And Her Sister Even Told Her Nephew To Call Him Dad

A 23-year-old woman has a sister that is a year older than her. Back when her sister was a freshman in college, she gave birth to her nephew named Joe.

Her sister’s baby daddy had zero interest in being involved in Joe’s life, though he does pay child support.

After her sister realized Joe was not going to grow up with a dad, she began dating a ton of men and letting Joe meet them all in an effort to find him another dad.

That wasn’t successful, and her sister is currently single. When she met her fiancé Gabe three years ago, her sister quickly began looking at him as Joe’s father figure.

Gabe is wonderful with children, and very close to her entire family, but her sister started taking advantage of him.

Her sister constantly asks Gabe to attend all of Joe’s events and things, and her sister also gets Gabe to take her and Joe to places they need to be.

At one point, her mom mentioned that Gabe looks “like a family” when he is running her sister and Joe around, which she didn’t find funny.

She is not happy with how her sister is behaving, and neither is Gabe, but Gabe is too kind to do anything to make her sister feel bad.

Her mom has attempted to intervene and let her sister know that it’s not appropriate to use Gabe as Joe’s stand-in dad, though her sister ignores it all.

