Her Sweet Cat Was Diagnosed With A Fatal Disease, But There Is A Cure If She Can Come Up With Enough Money

Livingston, Montana. To Abby Webster, Owen the kitty is the key to a better life and her better self.

As a resident in Livingston, Montana, Abby Webster adopted Owen three years ago when he was just a baby.

The two had spent most of the time together with just each other during the lockdown time in 2020 caused by the first pandemic wave.

Like most pet owners, Owen is not just a cat to Abby. Abby explained in her GoFundMe post that she has been battling depression, anxiety, and panic attacks in her entire adulthood.

“It’s just the way I am wired,” Abby wrote on her page.

“The thing is, over the past three years, I have taken tremendous leaps toward personal growth and health,” she continued. “I know that ultimately it’s me who got me to where I am, but I didn’t get there without lots of help.”

During her self-healing journey, Owen plays a big part in it. Abby explained that she has the classic HSP (Highly Sensitive person) trait, making her often relate to animals more than humans.

So having Owen is like having “one of the purest forms of loving presence” to herself. And for that reason, the sweet furball is tremendously healing for her.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Owen

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.