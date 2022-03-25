His Girlfriend Dumped Him Because He Wasn’t Ok With Her Going To Vegas With Her Bad Roommate And Some Wealthy Older Guys

A man was dating his girlfriend until she ended up dumping him a few days ago when they disagreed about her going to Vegas with her roommate and some wealthy older guys.

Initially, his girlfriend asked if he was cool with her going to Vegas, to which he replied no. His girlfriend’s roomie is awful and apparently, his girlfriend has already been to Vegas 3 times in 1 year with her roomie.

Every time his girlfriend went to Vegas, she came back complaining about each trip and how she didn’t have a good time.

“So it was a wild surprise to me that she wanted to go to Vegas again with this slimy roommate of hers,” he explained.

The problem with his girlfriend’s roomie is that this girl always hangs out with guys in their 50s who have money and spoil her while expecting certain favors.

“As a boyfriend, I have made it clear that I dislike other men funding anything for my girlfriend and that it hurts my feelings,” he said.

So, when his girlfriend brought up going to Vegas yet again, he was upfront with her. He revealed the things that were concerning to him, and he was clear with his feelings too.

He then wanted to know if he could come too, but his girlfriend said he wasn’t invited since he would ruin their chances of getting into places for free.

“This whole situation ended up in an argument that effectively ended our relationship,” he continued. “I am now “controlling” because I told my GF how I feel about her going to Vegas.”

