Her Boyfriend Just Proposed To Her, But She’s Upset And Anxious Instead Of Happy About Their Engagement

A woman has been dating her boyfriend for 3 years now, and they both learned not that long ago that her boyfriend has ADD, but it’s extremely severe.

She knows that all of the issues that she has had with her boyfriend throughout their relationship can be attributed to his recent diagnosis, but it’s still sad for her to acknowledge that.

Once she and her boyfriend chose to move in with one another, their relationship turned into a complete rollercoaster.

She and her boyfriend are fighting all the time now that they’re under one roof. For his birthday, they decided to take a trip to New York City, and although it was meant to be a reprieve from their issues, it wasn’t.

Their problems only followed them to NYC, and they got into a fight over the dumbest thing, which really made her consider ending things.

“In my head, I was stewing and thinking to myself how I’d love to be single,” she explained. “An hour later he proposed to me on the ferry.”

“The ring didn’t fit, it fell off, and I was in so much shock and feeling so much anxiety I lost my phone/wallet on the ferry. I was quiet and just upset about my phone and wallet.”

“Not excited about the engagement. I almost resent him for asking, knowing all the problems we’ve been going through. I think he thinks because I’m so patient with his ADD and genuinely try to help and get through things together that I’m the one. But I just don’t know.”

She was so upset that her boyfriend proposed to her on their trip that she lashed out at him and pointed out that getting married was a terrible idea since they fight nonstop.

