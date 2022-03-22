His Wife Wanted Their Toddler To Wear A White Dress To His Brother’s Wedding, And Now That The Bride Has An Issue With This His Wife Feels That The Bride And Groom Owe Her A New Dress

A 33-year-old married man has a 31-year-old brother who is having his own wedding pretty soon. His brother invited him to be one of his groomsmen, and he agreed.

Recently, his own wife told him that she planned on letting their 3-year-old daughter wear a white dress to his brother’s wedding.

He was pretty positive it wasn’t a good idea and that his toddler in a white dress might upset the bride in some way.

“I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate as I thought it was mainly brides and flower girls that wear white,” he explained.

“My wife didn’t care if any little girls wore white at our own wedding and others that she know say they don’t care.”

“My daughter will be the only child attending amongst about 80ish guests as she is the only grandchild in either family. There are no flower girls or page boys participating in the wedding.”

Given the fact that it’s his brother’s wedding and not his, he decided it was best to approach his brother about his wife wanting their toddler in a white dress.

After he mentioned this to his brother, his brother stated that it would be a huge problem for his daughter to show up in white.

His brother pointed out that only the bride should wear white to a wedding, which he already knew and which he was trying to be respectful of by alerting his brother to this problem in the first place.

