Just Hours After Giving Birth, This TikToker Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her

Childbirth is terrifying, exhausting, and exciting, all wrapped into one life-changing experience. The moment you meet your newborn makes all of the physical pain and emotions worth it and creates a maternal memory that will last forever.

Many people dream of delivering their first child with their partner by their side. One woman had this surreal experience with her boyfriend.

However, just hours later, she realized their relationship was a lie. The woman, who goes by the username @Aubrecita on TikTok, shared her story with millions of viewers.

“I was feeding my hours-old baby in the hospital, and the nurses had asked me to record the times that he ate. So, I grabbed my sleeping boyfriend’s phone to check the time,” she explained.

The TikTok then cut to a photo of her boyfriend’s home screen, which had a text from a woman named Marissa asking the boyfriend to “come cuddle.”

The real kicker is that the boyfriend’s screensaver is his newborn child. What nerve he had to cheat on the woman bearing his child, especially on the day she gave birth.

The TikTok community was understandably enraged at the woman’s boyfriend. Her TikTok reached nearly 11 million people, gained 1.1 million likes, and spurred nearly five thousand comments.

“I would refuse to list him on the birth certificate,” one user commented.

