One Of Her Friends Is Getting Way Too Close To Her Boyfriend And Now She’s Concerned

One woman sadly has been cheated on before, and now she thinks that her friend is moving in on her boyfriend of a year.

Though she’s approached the topic with him before, her boyfriend sees nothing wrong with the situation.

A part of the problem is that he doesn’t have much of a frame of reference for dating. She wrote, “He also has almost zero relationship experience aside from me, which I don’t understand because he is so sweet, funny, educated, basically everything I could want in a man.”

She and her boyfriend are currently long distant, though he visits her and plans to move in with her in a few months.

But since she introduced her friend to her boyfriend, there’s been a lot of communication between the two that didn’t involve her.

She explained, “They got along right away and they have some common interests and get references that I don’t.”

Eventually, he asked for the friend’s number to see if she could help him find a birthday gift for his girlfriend. Though this made her nervous, she decided to give him the number.

However, she shared that now “they text a weird amount” and “it seems like it’s always stuff to make fun of me or make me look bad.”

She decided to ask him point-blank if he had any interest in her, but he said that their age gap — he is 29 and the friend is 21 — was “too gross to even think about.”

