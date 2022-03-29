She Agreed To Share An Apartment With Her Disabled Friend, Then Ditched Her

A 25-year-old woman has a 28-year-old friend named Lea, and Lea is disabled. Lea heavily relies on her wheelchair to move around, and despite her disability, she has a job, a car, and can independently live her life.

Any time that Lea has asked for her help, she has happily pitched in. A couple of months ago, Lea was curious to see if she would like to share an apartment with her since her lease wasn’t getting renewed.

She agreed to be Lea’s roommate, figuring she would be able to move into a larger place while not paying more rent since they would split their expenses.

“Of course, her mobility issues have to be taken into account, so we made a list of what both of us wanted/needed,” she explained.

“Most rental places are not made for wheelchair users. No surprises here, but what I was not expecting was how Lea kept changing her mind on what we agreed on (rent, neighborhoods).”

“Noting that I am the one contacting landlords and rental agencies, and doing most of the search. She lets me go and see places on my own by canceling last minute and then asks me to go again with her when the place is already rented.”

A second thing that she found irritating was that Lea suddenly insisted on her throwing out all of her furniture because Lea wanted to buy everything brand new for their place.

She didn’t want to throw out all of her belongings to get new ones since what she had was fine.

“It’s been exhausting, and I started to see how I would be expected to take care of everything, not just the chores she physically can’t do,” she said.

