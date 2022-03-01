She Called A Guy Out For Having Fast Food Delivered During A Wedding Ceremony And The Bride Feels She Caused A Scene

A young woman has a 30-year-old friend who got married last week. Her friend and her friend’s husband have very diverse backgrounds, so they decided to have 3 different ceremonies in order to celebrate that.

Last week was the final ceremony, located inside of a banquet hall, and her friend was happy to be finished with her marathon of ceremonies.

The day of her friend’s last ceremony arrived, and everything was severely delayed. After 2 entire hours of waiting, many of the children who were invited to the wedding began whining about being tired and hungry.

She completely understood where the kids were coming from, as they all should have been sitting down to eat dinner by then if things were running on time.

She did call and text her friend to ask what was going on and when things would be happening, as did other wedding guests, but nobody got an answer.

Some of the parents who were in attendance chose to order some food delivered as they were all still just waiting around.

Minutes after this all happened, the ceremony was suddenly on, and there still was no answer as to why it had been so delayed.

All the parents who had ordered food canceled, except for one guy who was a friend of the bride’s.

Surprisingly enough, the delivery person showed up as the ceremony was still going, and some of the people who worked at the venue told them that they wouldn’t be allowed to just walk through to deliver the food.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.