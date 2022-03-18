She Dropped Out Of Being Her Friend’s Maid Of Honor A Few Months Before The Wedding After Her Friend Turned Into A Bridezilla

This is a story about a girl who finally gave up her coveted maid of honor title after having enough of the bride’s BS.

They’ve been friends for 20 years. Ok, maybe it’s more accurate to say they’ve known each other for 20 years. After all, they’re not friends-friends, but friends for 12 years then acquaintances for 8.

Technically she’s her oldest friend. By that, I mean she’s known her for the longest. It’s complicated.

Any way you look at it, does that sound like a strong bond, strong enough for her to ask you to be her maid of honor (MOH)? Ahem (clearing my throat).

Who wouldn’t want to share one of the most important days of their lives with someone they knew before their boobs came in?

Of course, even though you’ve barely spoken for the past eight years, you know her well, at least who she was when she was before you read the last original Baby-Sitters Club book.

This is the basis for the saga of this girl who hesitantly but gracefully accepted the invitation to be the maid of honor at an old friend’s wedding.

It’s been a two-year engagement, and since they’re not close friends, most of their conversations revolve around the wedding. To be more accurate, 90% of their conversations are about the bride. It’s to the point where phone calls and meetings are so self-centered it’s become exhausting and annoying.

Don’t get me wrong; the bride is entitled to feel the excitement and wants everything to be perfect.

