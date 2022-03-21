She Got Married In Secret, And Now That Her Mom Knows, Her Mom Says She Failed As A Parent

Last summer, a 26-year-old woman got engaged to her 27-year-old boyfriend. She picked out a wedding date that she set for next year.

She’s planning on spending a good amount of money on her wedding, and she will be paying for everything all on her own; without any help from her parents.

Several months after her boyfriend got down on one knee, she thought it might be a good idea to get married without telling anyone.

“A few months after getting engaged, we got the idea to get legally married in secret on what would be the same date as the wedding but in 2022 while still planning the ceremony and reception,” she explained.

“The reason for that is that there was a family tragedy in my husband’s family recently, and I began to fear something happening to either of us and not having those spousal rights.”

Another reason she wanted to go ahead with getting married was that she could get her husband on her insurance, which was far better than the one he had.

So, they did get secretly married, while she was on her lunch break one day. She had a stranger be their witness, and she and her husband never told a soul.

Well, she did tell her sister, but that was the only person who knew that she got secretly married, and her sister kept her secret, though she didn’t agree with her decision at all.

“We are still actively planning our wedding and want everyone to be a part of it, but we don’t have the money (yet) to have had the wedding the day we got legally married,” she said.

