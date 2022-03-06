She Has A Chance To Apply For The Job Of Her Dreams, But Her Boyfriend Is Ruining This For Her

We often spend most of our lives daydreaming about our future and how it will be played out.

Who we plan on walking down the aisle with or what career seems to be the most ideal for us, in the long run, are subjects that tend to weigh on our minds more than others.

Most of us are faced with the fact that our dream job may be a stretch. However, what if the opportunity was at the touch of your fingertips, and the only thing stopping you from moving forward was your current relationship?

While most of us like to believe that we won’t let anyone or anything stop us from reaching our goals, it can be hard when you are in a relationship and the person you love is less than supportive.

In this case, a 27-year-old private school teacher lives in England, just outside a big city, with her 30-year-old boyfriend.

They have been together for just over a year and a half and have agreed to live in London for the past few years because of the lifestyle.

Unfortunately, living in the city is expensive. Between social gatherings, commuting and rent, they are currently living each week, paycheck to paycheck. Aside from the money, her commute to and from work takes up 2 hours of her day.

She has recently found a new job that will bring a better quality of life than they are facing right now.

This new opportunity will provide them with free accommodation and a better pay rate allowing her to bring home an extra few grand a month. Although, according to her boyfriend, a 40-minute commute to the city is off the table.

