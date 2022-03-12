She Has No Interest In Being Her Sister’s Bridesmaid And In Fact, She Wants To Leave The Wedding Early

This 27-year-old woman’s young sister is getting married, but she’s afraid the bride’s abusive biological father will trigger her if she attends the wedding.

She now has a husband, a 15-month-old, and a four-year-old whom she wants to protect. Growing up with the bride’s dad was traumatizing for her for 10 years.

She wrote, “He used to say things to 10-year-old me like he would kick me out and I would live off garbage food in the streets or give me up for adoption when my mom wasn’t around, etc.”

The woman later entered therapy and was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder at 18-years-old.

Since her younger sister was only 9 years old when her biological father and the writer’s mother split up, the family shielded her from the brutal aspects of the divorce.

However, this protected her from understanding her father’s true nature, and she continued to trust and admire him.

She explained, “My sister was told a lot from him that wasn’t true about my mom and myself so she loves her father like he can do no wrong ever.”

Now, her younger sister wants her to be the maid of honor at the wedding. But she is terrified to encounter her father and face a confrontation with his side of the family.

Her sister didn’t accept this explanation, convinced that her father could never be abusive. She even guilted her for not bringing her family to the wedding and choosing only to attend the ceremony, sitting in the back so the bride’s father wouldn’t notice her.

