She Just Found Out That Her Boyfriend Hooked Up With Another Girl Right After They Went On Their First Date, And She’s So Grossed Out

A 27-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 25-year-old boyfriend for a year and a half now.

They are not living together yet, but recently, she found out from one of her friends that her boyfriend hooked up with another girl right after they went on their first date.

In fact, while her boyfriend was out with her on their very first date, he had another woman back at his place.

This other woman was living at her boyfriend’s house for a whole week while she was studying abroad.

The evening that this other woman got to her boyfriend’s place to stay with him was the exact same evening that she went on a date with him.

She also just learned that while she was on her first date with her boyfriend, he was pretending to go to the bathroom yet leaving this other woman multiple voicemails.

Her first date with her boyfriend lasted 8 entire hours, and they shared a few glasses of wine. She thinks that date is the best one she has ever been on, and she left feeling like she was on cloud nine.

“We kissed when we said goodbye and I went home and was happy and excited,” she explained. “He went home and slept with the girl who was already lying in his bed the whole time.”

“When I once asked him how recent he was seeing someone before me he didn’t really give me an answer and I let it go.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.