She Slept With An Engaged Guy Who Has An Open Relationship, And Now He Wants Her To Come To His Wedding

A 21-year-old woman met a 24-year-old guy 6 months ago while playing a game online. She quickly felt a connection to this guy, and as they continued playing together online, they became fast friends.

As she kept speaking with him, she came to realize that this guy is actually engaged, and he’s living with his fiancée.

“After learning this I kind of backed off because I didn’t want to interfere with their relationship in any way, and with all the stuff we talked about I could see it getting personal,” she explained.

“By this time, I already knew I was attracted to him in the way of I wanted him in my life and he was a good person since we agreed on a lot of things in life and had very intelligent conversations.”

Around 2 months into knowing this guy, he shared with her that he had an open kind of relationship with his fiancée and that they allowed one another to sleep with other people.

She felt shocked by this information, especially since she didn’t realize anyone could be in a relationship like this.

This guy then asked her to come to see him in person, before adding that he’s “very attracted” to her.

She was positive things would get steamy between them if she did agree to go, but she figured it was alright since he had an open relationship.

She did go to see him for a whole week and wound up sleeping with him while she was there too.

