She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Brought His 11-Year-Old Sister Along And She Feels Weird About Their Closeness

A 22-year-old woman just went out on a first date with a 25-year-old guy named Jason, and she’s left feeling weird about the whole thing because he brought his 11-year-old sister along.

She’s bothered by the closeness this man shares with his sister, and she prefaced the situation by saying that she has never gotten along with any of her own family members.

She no longer even speaks to her family, so she does realize that she doesn’t have the best understanding of family relationships, and that might be influencing how she feels about her date.

Back to Jason; she met him on a dating app and she thought that he seemed delightful. Jason was upfront with her about the fact that his 11-year-old sister does live with him, and she’s pretty sure that Jason is the legal guardian of his sister.

She and Jason decided to take things offline and into real life, and after a bit of a scheduling conflict, their first date fell during the day, and Jason had his sister home from school at that time.

“He mentioned that she was on the spectrum and that she couldn’t be home alone by herself,” she explained.

“If not, we could postpone it to a better date. I agreed and the three of us met at the mall. I’ll be honest I wasn’t expecting much from the date with his little sister around, but surprisingly I had a lot of fun.”

“Granted, Jason had to keep one eye on her while we were chatting and flirting. He even bought her a stuffed toy which she loved and gave him a kiss on the cheek.”

As their date was coming to an end, Jason got them all ice cream, and his sister spilled hers on the floor, then freaked out.

