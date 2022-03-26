She Wore White To Her Best Friend’s Wedding And Her Bestie Is Insisting She Ruined Everything

A 30-year-old woman has a 32-year-old best friend who recently asked her and her husband to go on a couple’s vacation.

Their trip was to South Padre Island, a resort town located in Texas. Her bestie asked her to pack a very specific dress to bring on their trip; a dress that she had on when she celebrated her anniversary with her husband.

She agreed to bring along this special dress, which is a black and tan, very tight dress. She just had a baby though, so when she went to try the dress on as she was packing for their trip, she noticed it didn’t look that great on her.

It just didn’t fit right, and given the fact that it was super “form-fitting,” she decided she should not bring it with her.

“So instead, I packed a cute semi-formal white lace dress…I figured it was close enough,” she explained.

“I arrived at the event and found out it was a surprise wedding where she only invited like 20 guests on the beach.”

Her bestie had never mentioned that this couple’s vacation was actually going to be her wedding, so she was completely unprepared.

As her bestie began to notice that she was dressed in a white, lace dress, her friend couldn’t hide her absolute horror.

Her friend was super upset, as was she. “I didn’t bring any other dress plus there was no time to change/buy a new dress,” she said. “Also surprise! I’m the MOH.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.