Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend Proposed To Her On The Morning Of His Own Wedding, And When She Said No, He Called Off The Wedding

Seven years ago, this 26-year-old woman met her now ex-boyfriend Nathan, and they dated for three whole years before calling it quits.

Ultimately, they just wanted very different things in life, which was the reason why it ended. Nathan really wanted to have children one day, and she did not.

Two years later, she met her current boyfriend, Andrew, and she quickly learned that he’s best friends with her ex, Nathan.

When she figured this out, she told Andrew the truth and that she had dated Nathan years ago. She also talked to Nathan and told him she was dating his best friend.

Nathan reassured her that he had moved on and found a new woman named Ali, and she was really happy for him.

Then Nathan proposed, and his fiancée Ali is someone she’s grown incredibly close to. She’s so close to Ali that she was asked to be one of her bridesmaids, and her boyfriend Andrew was asked to be Nathan’s best man in their wedding.

Nathan and Ali’s wedding was set for two days ago, and she was getting ready that morning with the rest of the bridesmaids when Nathan came by asking to speak to her privately.

“I figured it was something to do with the bride so I agreed and went with him,” she explained. “When we were alone, he locked the door, got down on one knee, and proposed to me.”

“At this point, I felt sick; I couldn’t think straight and just said “why?” He told me he’s never stopped loving me, and us ending was wrong, that he could never be with anyone but me.”

