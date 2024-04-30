His Brother Proposed During His Wedding Against His Wishes, So He Got Revenge By Announcing His Wife’s Pregnancy During His Brother’s Wedding

Before this man and his wife got married, his brother actually approached him and said he also planned to propose at their wedding. Understandably, he was completely against that idea, too, and flat-out told his brother no.

“That it was a day about myself and my wife, and we did not want any distractions,” he recalled.

Well, his mother didn’t understand his perspective and completely freaked out on him. She claimed that his brother wanted extended family members – who they might not see again for a long time – to be a part of the proposal.

Regardless, he admitted that he could care less about that. Plus, he claimed that if his brother went through with the proposal, he would have his brother kicked out of the event.

Lo and behold, no one respected his wishes for his wedding day. Rather, his brother went through with it – proposing to his wife. His mom also took his brother’s side and said that if he tried to kick his brother out, she would leave the wedding, too.

“I just remember seething inside,” he said.

Just last weekend, though, his brother finally got married, and he saw the event as his opportunity to get back at his brother.

“So instead of a welcome to the family toast, I used the time to announce that we were expecting our first baby,” he revealed.

Now, this actually made his mother very upset. But thankfully, his grandmother actually just told his mom to “sit down and shut up.”

