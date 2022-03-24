This Airbnb Host Outraged TikTok With Her Bizarre Responses To Guest Reviews

Most people either love the Airbnb platform or hate it. Pros of renting include streamlined communication between guests and hosts, practically endless home listings, and a homey feel.

Some people, though, believe that the cons outweigh these positives. The booking process is lengthier, Airbnb rentals are not always more affordable, and hosts can be too strict or invasive.

One TikToker named Kylie has capitalized on the “bad host” experience and created a slew of videos that narrate the outrageous responses that one host named Terry has said to her guests.

Kylie’s hilarious first video is what really reeled the TikTok community in.

“I have found the most unhinged woman on Airbnb ever, and I need to tell you guys about her,” Kylie began.

Terry’s place is a cute, near-beach option for smaller parties. Located in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, the “Seahorse Beach Cottage”– built in 1930– features a teal green exterior with a cozier layout.

The Airbnb is also priced quite accordingly for its tinier square footage– landing at ninety-eight dollars per night.

However, it is essential for Kylie to read the reviews before booking any getaway. After all, why not reference other guests’ experiences before making your final decision? This was when the hilarity arose in Kylie’s Airbnb search.

TikTok; pictured above is Kylie in one of her hilarious videos

