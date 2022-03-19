This Beekeeper Continues To Generate Massive Online Buzz Around Her Work For The Endangered Species

Erika Thompson, a beekeeper from Texas, has blown the online community way with her buzzing business.

Erika founded Texas Bee Works– a company dedicated to “putting hives before honey.” She works to carefully and patiently remove bee hives from all sorts of suburban sites in an effort to save the dying species.

With 10.7 million followers on TikTok and nearly eight hundred thousand followers on Instagram, it is clear that social media users across the globe are enthralled by her work.

She often posts videos that narrate her one-of-a-kind bee-removal process. Most recently, Erika posted a TikTok where she removed a beehive from a compost bin, and TikTokers everywhere were mesmerized.

“The bin was full of comb and bees, so I got to work removing the hive,” Erika said.

She first tried to preserve as much honeycomb as possible. After all, Erika noted that the bees work hard on creating such beautiful structures.

She placed them into protective frames for rehoming and even snagged a quick bite of honeycomb. Next, she began removing the bees.

While searching for the queen bee, Erika scooped out handfuls of buzzing bees with her bare hands. Erika explained how finding the queen bee is essential in getting the rest of the bees to relocate.

TikTok; pictured above Erika smiles next to the compost bin

