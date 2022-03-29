This Dad Fired The Teen Who Babysits His Kids For Being “A Bad Influence” But He Really Just Doesn’t Like How She Dresses

A couple of months back, a dad and his wife decided to hire an 18-year-old girl named Adeline to babysit their four children.

They have a 7-year-old daughter, a 5-year-old son, a 2-year-old daughter, and an 8-month-old baby. Adeline is wonderful with their children, and this dad knows it.

He also knows that she’s pretty much the “only babysitter” that’s capable of dealing with “so many young kids.”

Although Adeline is lovely, this dad really had some issues with her over the past few months. The first issue he had with Adeline is that she’s generally 5 minutes late when she comes to babysit for him and his wife, which really upsets him.

The second issue that he’s had is that he expects Adeline to be his personal maid for his kids.

“She never cleans up in the playroom because she claims it’s always messy and she doesn’t know where anything goes, and will only clean up what she did with the kids,” he explained.

“For example, Adeline did an art project with my older 3 kids and cleaned the counters and the floor after that art project but she didn’t pick up the toys that were in the living room or do the dishes.”

I mean, it’s pretty entitled to expect your babysitter to also pick up your entire house and do the dishes, but let’s move on to his third issue with Adeline.

“Another problem is that her outfits can be a little inappropriate for kids so young (crop tops, shorts/skirts/dresses that are a little too short, low cut shirts, etc.),” he said.

