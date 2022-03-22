This Dad Kicked His Daughter’s Pet Bunny Out Of The House After His Stepson Moved In And Became Allergic

A man was widowed 6 years ago when his wife sadly passed after a batter with cancer. Several years later, he started talking to an old girlfriend of his, and he began seeing her again.

At first, it was a long-distance relationship, but they got married in January and decided to move in with one another last month.

Moving in was far from easy though; his new wife has a son from a previous relationship, and he has a daughter.

“My daughter has a pet rabbit, she has had him for almost 5 years now,” he explained. “His name is Basil.”

“Basil lives in my daughter’s room and currently enjoys a lot of space: we converted her walk-in closet into a bunny pad, he is litter trained and she often lets him run around the house supervised.”

“He honestly is more like a cat than what you would think a pet rabbit would be like. She has a little ramp for him to get on and off her bed and he will follow her around the house and everything.”

Well, after his stepson moved in, they all found out that this kid is super allergic to his daughter’s pet bunny.

He and his wife tried to give his stepson allergy meds, which didn’t work, and then they tried to keep Basil out of the parts of the house that they all share.

He then had a professional cleaning service come in, but still, his stepson was having a bad reaction.

