This Dog Has A Very Rare Blood Clotting Disorder And Her Owner Is Hoping To Raise Enough Money To Get Her Treated

Orlando, Florida. Our beloved special companions mean to the world to us, which is why, as pet owners, we often go the extra mile just for them.

In some cases, we can only go so far, especially when it comes to their medical bills.

Whether you are a human or an animal in need, medical bills can be pretty expensive. Thankfully, there are ways to reach out to your community and ask for help when you truly need it!

Honey, a doodle, is very sick and needs our help. She has recently been diagnosed with a rare blood clotting disorder that has caused no platelets or white blood cells.

When Honey started showing red and black bruising all over her body, her owner knew something was terribly wrong. Honey was bleeding internally.

Blood was filling up in her lungs, which led to an emergency blood transfusion.

While the treatment for Honey’s disorder is not easy, her parents are doing everything they can to ensure that she gets the best treatments possible.

They started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money for a portion of Honey’s medical bills. So far, they have raised $3,245!

GoFundMe; pictured above is Honey

