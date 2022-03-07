This Museum Is Letting Their Security Guards Curate Art For An Exhibit

Each position in a workplace is vital in every aspect of a business, especially when it comes to the employees at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

An exhibition called Guarding the Art has been curated by the BMA trustee, Amy Elias, Dr. Asma Naeem, BMA Eddie C., and C. Sylvia Brown, Chief Curator, to represent the security guards who spend the most time around the art within the gallery.

When they first announced this project, they looked for people to volunteer as part of the process. Within the members of the security team, 17 officers chose to participate.

The idea behind this exhibition was for each officer to choose from a variety of art within the industry that shows their point of view from an everyday perspective.

Overall, 25 pieces of art were selected from various artists, including those who reside out of the country.

“The exhibition highlights the unique perspectives of the officers and their reflections on the featured objects are drawn from their many hours in the galleries, their interactions with visitors, and their personal stories and interests.”

There are more unique facts behind all officers who have signed for this project. Some of them are artists themselves, chefs, and scholars.

Incorporating these 17 individuals as guest curators in this project brings a new form of life to art and what it truly means to other people.

For many of the curators on this project, selecting the art that best suits their perspective was more than challenging.

