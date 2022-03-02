This Woman Had A Very Scary Encounter With Her UberEats Driver

After a 12 and a half-hour long shift, a woman decided to get some breakfast delivered to her via UberEats.

What happened after her food was delivered had her freaking out.

A TikTok user named Justine (@justinejhxo) made a video explaining her scary interaction with her UberEats delivery driver. Justine had decided to order breakfast from McDonald’s after a long night shift at work.

Unfortunately, instead of her UberEats driver just dropping off her food and immediately leaving, he stuck around to chat with her for way too long.

Justine started searching for ways to tell the driver he needed to leave, telling him that she needed to go to bed, saying “thank you so much,” and trying to say ‘goodbye’ multiple times.

Instead of being respectful and driving away, the driver decided to message her via the UberEats app.

“Just look because I’m speechless,” says Justine as she displays screenshots of the multiple messages her driver continued to send her. “I could just scream.”

He began messaging her and asking her very inappropriate questions like if she is single or is in a relationship, sending her ‘kissing’ emojis and sending her his personal phone number.

TikTok; pictured above is Justine

