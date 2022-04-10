After Facing Rejection For Having Down Syndrome, She Started Her Own Cookie Company And Now She’s On A Mission To Provide Opportunities To Other People Who Have Disabilites

A determined young woman named Collette Divito was born in 1990 with Down syndrome.

Growing up in Ridgefield, Connecticut, Divito found a strong passion for baking. Once she finished high school, she attended Clemson University, where she completed a three-year program in LIFE in two years.

Upon graduation, Divito moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to pursue her dreams. Unfortunately, she was rejected from multiple jobs.

Instead of letting this hold her back, she decided to pursue her passion and open up a small business, Collettey’s Cookies.

Known for her most amazing homemade cinnamon chocolate chip cookie, Collette went to local grocery stores asking if they would sell her famous “The Amazing Cookie.” Eventually, she found a shop that would soon become one of her many clients.

“I’ve started my business because I didn’t have any other choice,” Collette explained in a Facebook post.

“I tried hard and for a very long time to find a ‘normal’ job. Nobody would hire me and I knew that it was because I’m differently-abled. It hurt. It really hurt…”

“But from the bitterness of rejection, I found the strength to rise and make the best decision of my life. Collettey’s Cookies was born and with it a new tool for me to empower people like me and offer them a chance to better their life.”

Facebook; pictured above is Collette with some of her cookies

