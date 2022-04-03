Ever Since Her Friend Married Into Money, She Can’t Stand Her Bragging

A 27-year-old woman has a friend who is 5 years older than her, and this friend recently got married.

Her friend essentially married into money, and now that her friend is extremely wealthy, she has turned into “the worst version of herself.”

Her friend picked up and moved to a new country, got a huge house, and a brand new car, and has started acting “like she’s Beyoncé.”

In contrast to her friend, she’s going through an extremely tough patch in her life, and she doesn’t have that much money as she is trying to start a business along with her boyfriend.

She’s also battling some issues with her health, so she really doesn’t need her friend throwing things in her face right now, but that’s exactly what her friend is doing.

“…She makes it a point to indirectly tell me how amazing her life is and how I will never be happy like her because I chose my current boyfriend,” she explained.

“He is not broke by any means, he makes more money than I do and we are trying hard to secure both our financial futures.”

The remarks that her friend has been making deeply hurt her, and she did confront her friend about it.

Her friend maintained that she was only saying mean things in an effort to “motivate” her to “do better in life.”

