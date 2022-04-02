He Cuddled With Another Girl Last Night And He’s Debating If He Should Tell His Girlfriend

A 22-year-old man is currently in a relationship with his 22-year-old girlfriend. Right now, his girlfriend is away from home.

She’s in a separate country for another 6 months, and he says that he still wants to be with her despite the fact that they are long-distance and will be for a while.

He is in love with his girlfriend, but last night, he did something that definitely crosses the line of monogamy.

“I was at a home party last night and there was this friend that I’ve seen a few times who I find really attractive,” he explained.

“The party ended with everyone watching a movie on the couch and she sat next to me. She started caressing my arms and hands and I basically let her do so. She was in my arms while watching the movie.”

He, his friends, and this girl all wound up falling asleep right there on the couch yesterday evening, and he was still intertwined with this other girl on the couch as they drifted off to sleep.

This other girl slept with her head resting on his body and he had his hand still around her.

“I felt really guilty this morning and apparently my friend too because she sent a text apologizing for her behavior,” he said.

“I apologized too and we basically sorted everything out together. We made it clear that this shouldn’t happen again.”

