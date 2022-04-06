Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Admitted That She’s His Type And Couldn’t Stop Hitting On Her In Front Of Her Best Friend

A 22-year-old woman has a best friend named Anna whom she has been close to for years. Anna is really athletic and muscular.

Anna loves to go hiking or kickboxing, and she dresses in a way that’s pretty tomboyish and casual.

“I, on the other hand, don’t really enjoy working out as much, have a curvier body, and like to dress very feminine,” she explained.

“I wear skirts, makeup, milkmaid dresses, and I rarely wear leggings or workout clothes. It’s just what I feel comfortable in, and I don’t feel pretty if “I’m not dressed up.”

Anna recently started dating a 21-year-old guy named Liam, and before she got to meet him for herself, Anna could not stop talking about him.

According to Anna, Liam is generous and kind and everything she’s really looking for in a guy.

“However, when we finally got the chance to all hang out together, he was very vocal about his type,” she said.

“He told Anna and me that he likes girls who are ultra-feminine, wear dresses, wear makeup. The whole time I was sitting there like??”

“Is this…Nate from Euphoria?? But I dismissed it. Anna was visibly bothered by it but didn’t say much.”

