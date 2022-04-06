Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With A Girl That’s Way Prettier Than She Is, But She Isn’t Mad At This Other Girl At All

A 25-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend for 2 years now, and she thought their future together was pretty clear.

She has always had a wonderful time with her boyfriend, and she knew he was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

When she first started seeing her boyfriend, she was nervous that he would cheat on her since he’s really attractive, but that was pretty much all in her head and her boyfriend put a lot of time into making sure she felt secure and overcame those worries.

She never genuinely believed that her boyfriend was the type to cheat, but it turns out those worries weren’t just all in her head.

Recently, she learned that her boyfriend did sleep with another girl approximately 4 weeks ago, but her boyfriend refuses to share all of the information with her.

She does know that her boyfriend met this other girl via his sister, and when she tried to ask him for more details on his infidelity, he wouldn’t give her straight answers.

She instead turned to his sister to get the information she needed, and what his sister said was crushing.

Her boyfriend’s sister insisted that he cheated on her because the other girl was super pretty, and she just isn’t that attractive.

She took this information and confronted her boyfriend with it, and eventually, he owned up to that being the reason why he cheated.

