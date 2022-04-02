Her Boyfriend Didn’t Get Her A Single Thing For Her Birthday, And She Just Can’t Get Over It

A 25-year-old woman celebrated her birthday not that long ago, and she fully expected her 29-year-old boyfriend to get her something.

She began dating her boyfriend last year, and he did get her a present for Christmas, so she anticipated that he would get her a present or a card for her birthday.

“…I thought birthdays were kind of a given too, plus we briefly discussed birthday wishes for both of us in the past, which obviously lead me to believe maybe he got me a little something,” she explained.

“I’ve given him very thoughtful, personalized, and elaborate things both for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and had plans for his upcoming birthday as well.”

“But now I just feel silly if I go all out for a third time in a row.”

Although her boyfriend did get her a gift for the holidays, he entirely “forgot” about Valentine’s Day.

She wasn’t exactly surprised that her boyfriend didn’t do anything thoughtful for Valentine’s Day, so she was able to brush it off.

What’s greatly upsetting her though is that her boyfriend knew when her birthday was. He did wish her Happy Birthday, and they spent her birthday together, so she has no idea why he didn’t make any kind of effort to make her feel special.

“It’s not about the money, I don’t care if it’s a $10 small fun thing, I just care about the gesture,” she said.

