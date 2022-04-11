Her Boyfriend Feels Bad For Serial Killers And She Thinks This Is Just Too Weird

A 20-year-old woman has spent a lot of time watching true crime content along with her 21-year-old boyfriend, and how her boyfriend has been acting in regards to serial killers is really beginning to weird her out.

She started paying attention to how fascinated her boyfriend is becoming with serial killers, which she doesn’t think is “good” at all, but that’s not the biggest red flag here.

“Yesterday we watched a documentary about Richard Ramirez and he was like, “Wow what he did was awful but I feel really bad for him,” she explained.

“I get it that you can feel empathy towards certain people while also condemning their actions but it seemed just so weird.”

“I’d say at the end how horrible it all was for the victims and he again was like, “Yeah true but it’s not just his fault. He had a bad life etc.”

In the past, her boyfriend has also talked about Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer and how he thinks that they both are really “interesting” people that he “feels bad” for.

She believes that it’s wildly “inappropriate” and strange for her boyfriend to be showing so much sympathy towards serial killers, and it’s really bothering her too.

“These people were monsters and I think you should focus on the victims, instead he shows sympathy towards the killers,” she said.

Well, it definitely is cause for concern that her boyfriend is basically condoning the behavior of these terrible men.

