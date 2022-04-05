Her Boyfriend Is Going On A Bachelor Trip Cruise For 5 Days And She’s Freaking Out

Feeling as though you can not trust your partner can often be a lonely and dark place. If you have experienced any negativity with relationships in the past, some of those experiences come back to haunt you with your future relationships.

Trust is a significant factor in any relationship. It means we wholeheartedly believe that we can be our authentic selves with our loved ones. Therefore, it’s essential to communicate your wants and needs from the get-go and continue to build trust as your relationship goes on.

However, what do you do when that barrier never goes down, and you’re forced to find a way to accept it?

A 22-year-old guy is about to go on a five-day bachelor cruise, and his girlfriend, who is also 22-years-old, is losing her mind.

They have been dating for almost a year and they are genuinely in love. She knows she wants to spend the rest of her life with him, and while they have not moved in together, there are only two apartments in between them, which means they are together constantly.

Throughout this past year, they have been on big vacations together, including cruise ships, and with the bachelor cruise just around the corner, she can’t help but be jealous that she is not going with him.

Her past relationships and his crazy friends have caused her to lack trust in their relationship.

His friends are wild, often pushing him to drink more than his limit. The amount of peer pressure they put on him causes her anxiety to skyrocket.

She honestly thinks that while he would never intentionally hurt her, he is human, and drinking way too much could cause him to stray.

