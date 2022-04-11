Her Boyfriend Is Taking Another Girl To Prom And She’s Really Upset, Even Though This Other Girl Offered Not To Go

A 16-year-old girl has been dating her 17-year-old boyfriend for less than an entire month, but she’s been crushing on him for far longer than that.

At first, her boyfriend didn’t like her, but then he began feeling the same way about her a few weeks ago.

They started getting serious just 2 weeks prior to prom happening, and she fully expected that her boyfriend was going to invite her, but she was in for a sad surprise.

When she asked her boyfriend if he was planning on going to prom, he told her that he was, and she thought that she had lots of time to get the perfect dress and shoes.

But then, her boyfriend revealed that he had already invited another girl to go with him.

“I look at him confused, I didn’t think any of his friends would go with him,” she explained. “He says that he’s going with a girl (16F) in the grade below us.”

“My jaw dropped. I politely asked him if he could not go because I really didn’t like the idea of him going and dancing with another girl, but he said it was too late.”

“He promised me that neither of them had feelings for each other and they decided to go to prom together before we even started dating.”

Although her boyfriend insisted that the other girl he’s taking to prom is just his friend, she doesn’t think he’s telling the truth.

